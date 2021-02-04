911: Woman Hospitalized Because Planned Parenthood Could Not Control Bleeding After Abortion

By

Above is a file photo of another medical emergency that took place at the Bremerton Planned Parenthood in 2017, which is similar to the January 21, 2021, incident reported below.

By Cheryl Sullenger

Bremerton, WA – A thirty-seven-year-old woman suffered heavy, uncontrolled bleeding that resulted in dangerously low hemoglobin levels due to an abortion at the Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Bremerton, Washington.

The incident, which took place on January 21, 2021, resulted in an emergency transport by ambulance to St. Michael Medical Center in Bremerton.

One witness told Operation Rescue that the woman was brought out of the Planned Parenthood facility on a gurney with her head covered by a sheet.

According to a 911 Computer Aided Dispatch transcript obtained by Operation Rescue, the woman suffered vaginal bleeding with no signs of shock. An ambulance equipped for “Basic Life Support” was dispatched.

However, the transcript later noted that the bleeding was not subsiding, and that the woman’s hemoglobin level had fallen to 7.2, indicating significant blood loss.

According to ada.com, a website that provides symptom assessments, a blood transfusion may be required at a hemoglobin level of 7 or below.

Based on documents obtained by Operation Rescue related to hundreds of abortion-related medical emergencies, hemorrhaging is the most common complication to abortions. Abortion-related blood loss has resulted in emergency hospitalization, hysterectomies and other surgeries, and even maternal deaths.

“When the most common abortion complication is one that threatens the lives of women, there is just no way to keep calling abortion ‘safe,’” said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. “There is rhetoric, then there is reality. The reality of life-threatening emergencies like the Bremerton incident clearly debunks the ‘Fake News’ rhetoric of the left when it comes to the safety of abortion – or lack thereof.”

Bremerton PP CAD 1-21-2021 by Cheryl Sullenger on Scribd